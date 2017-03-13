Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan holds meetings in Paris

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who is on an official visit to Paris has held meetings there.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on an official visit in the Republic of France, met with president of the Vivaction Company Richard Marry on March 13.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also met with Deputy CEO of SUEZ Environment and vice-president of MEDEF Marie-Ange Debon in Paris March 13.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

