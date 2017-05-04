President of Azerbaijan holds several meetings

President of Azerbaijan holds several meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received several guests.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Tacan Ildem.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also received UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser on May 4.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev later received Chairman of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Marc Schneier.

News.Az

News.Az