President of Azerbaijan holds two meetings

President of Azerbaijan holds two meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held two meetings.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash.

News.Az

News.Az