President of Azerbaijan holds two meetings
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held two meetings.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash.
News.Az