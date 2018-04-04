Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan holds two meetings

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held two meetings.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash. 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

