President of Azerbaijan: If Armenia doesn't want peace, there'll be no peace

“If Armenia doesn't want peace, there'll be no peace," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha, News.Az reports.

"And there are countries, which didn't sign peace agreement. We know it from history, but that will not be good either for Armenia or for the region and of course not for Azerbaijan. Therefore, we still hope that they will be reasonable and they will not use the same tactics as they used during the times of occupation, when former Minsk Group was in the picture,” the head of state added.





