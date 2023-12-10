President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid a working visit to Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Serbia for a working visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Niš Constantine the Great Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Serbian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Siniša Mali and other officials.

