President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concludes his visit to Kazakhstan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and other officials.

News.Az