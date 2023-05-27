President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Kalbajar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Kalbajar district, News.az reports.

The head of state attended the groundbreaking ceremonies for the villages of Yansag and Zallar, as well as inauguration of the “Gamishli” and “Meydan” Small Hydroelectric Power Stations owned by “Azerenergy” OJSC in the Kalbajar district.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the tunnels built on the 82km-long Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway and overall construction progress of this highway and of the 76km-long Kalbajar-Lachin highway from November 2021 to May 2023.

The head of state participated in the inauguration of the military hospital, groundbreaking ceremonies for the residential quarter and a 960-seat school in Kalbajar.

News.Az