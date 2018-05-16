President of Azerbaijan inaugurates facilities in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch the first stage of “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Sharur city and surrounding villages” project.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the work done under the project, APA reports.

The construction work under the project started in 2012, with its first stage ending last December.

The project will ensure round-the-clock supply of drinking water meeting World Health Organization standards to 13,500 people in the city of Sharur, in Mahmudkand village and in part of Zeyva village.

President Ilham Aliyev pressed a button symbolizing the launch of the first stage of “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Sharur city and surrounding villages” project.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with representatives of the general public and posed for photographs together with them.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also attended the opening of the 480-seat secondary school No 6 in Garakhanbayli administrative district in the city of Nakhchivan.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school and then viewed conditions created here.

The three-storey school has two computer rooms, three classrooms supplied with the electronic boards, physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, 2 chess classes, military room, 24 general classrooms, teachers' rooms and gym. The school is supplied with all necessary equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev met with the teaching staff and representatives of the general public and posed for photographs together with them.

News.Az

News.Az