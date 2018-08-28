President of Azerbaijan inaugurates new fountain complex "Swans" at Baku Boulevard

President of Azerbaijan inaugurates new fountain complex "Swans" at Baku Boulevard

The opening ceremony of one of historical symbols of Baku Boulevard, fountain complex "Swans" has been held today.

Report informs that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the complex.

