President of Azerbaijan, King of Jordan held one-on-one meeting
Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein have held a one-on-one meeting, APA reports.
Welcoming the King of Jordan President Ilham Aliyev said:
"Your Majesty,
King of Jordan Abdullah II said:
"My dear brother, thank you very much. As you said, it was a pleasure to see you in Sochi, not long ago. I had many wonderful memories of my visits there over the past two decades. I am delighted to be here with my friend. I know that in the international arena you have played such an important role. Especially congratulations to the Non-Aligned Summit which you have had very recently.
As you said, my dear brother, our relationships are very strong politically, intelligence, military. I think we could do some improvements in the field of economy. I am sure that we will have some very simple meetings today. But I wanted to come here just to thank you for the regional and the world role that you play and I am sure that there is a lot that we can talk about Inshallah to improve the challenges in our region. And I always look up to your leadership, your kindness and your support for our country and thank you very much for all this."
News.Az