President of Azerbaijan meets crown prince of Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 21 President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the crown prince of Abu-Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayd an-Nahayan.

The sides stressed the high level of bilateral relations and their dynamic development. It was noted with satisfaction that the number of tourists who arrived in Azerbaijan from the United Arab Emirates has grown and a good potential for the development of trade relations has emerged.

They also stressed the prospects for investing and cooperating in energy, petrochemical, tourism, transport, agricultural and healthcare sectors.

News.Az

News.Az