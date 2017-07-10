President of Azerbaijan meets Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a meeting and dined together in Istanbul, APA reports.

They posed for photographs, and then dined together.

