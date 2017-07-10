Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan meets Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a meeting and dined together in Istanbul, APA reports.

They posed for photographs, and then dined together.

