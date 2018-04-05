President of Azerbaijan meets Foreign Ministers of Serbia, Nepal, Venezuela, North Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the Foreign Ministers of a number of countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gavali, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreassa Montserrat, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Korean People's Democratic Republic Ri Yong-Ho, APA reports.

News.Az

News.Az