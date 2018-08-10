President of Azerbaijan meets his Tajik counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan, was held on Friday, August 10.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The head of the guard of honor gave a report to the President of Tajikistan. The President of Tajikistan greeted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

Official anthems of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan were heard.

Representatives of the state and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented to President Emomali Rahmon, and members of the delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the sounds of a military march, the guard of honor passed before the heads of states.

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan were photographed for the official photo.

After the official welcoming ceremony, Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon met one-on-one.

News.Az

