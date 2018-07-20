President of Azerbaijan meets with Executive VP of Bouygues Travaux Publics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Executive Vice President of Bouygues Travaux Publics company Marc Adler in Paris.

Marc Adler said Bouygues Travaux Publics, which is one of France's largest companies operating in Azerbaijan, is interested in establishing business in the fields of transport, construction and metro building in the country, AzVision reports.

President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated this, and expressed his confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bouygues Travaux Publics will be continued.

News.Az

