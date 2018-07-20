Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan meets with Managing Director of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Managing Director of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes Borina Andrieu in Paris.

Borina Andrieu said she is impressed by the beauty of Baku, hailing the improvement of the city`s infrastructure and construction of new buildings and parks.

The sides discussed the possibility of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes` involvement in Baku`s development conception.

