President of Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh will never be independent

Nagorno-Karabakh will never be independent, said Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks addressing the opening of a newly built military camp of the Defense Ministry in Pirekeshkul settlement of Absheron district on Jan. 23.

“The solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is very simple. Firstly, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored,” said President Aliyev. “We will never allow the second, fictitious Armenian state to be created on Azerbaijan’s territory. Independence will never be granted to Nagorno-Karabakh. If someone waits for that, it won’t happen.”

The head of state noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh is an Azerbaijani land and history and the world community recognize it.

President Aliyev stressed that the April fighting was a glorious victory of Azerbaijan, as a result of which the myth about the Armenian army was destroyed.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is an ancient Azerbaijani land. Armenia ignores the international organizations’ resolutions and decisions calling for an end to the occupation. As Azerbaijan grows stronger, it gets closer to resolving this conflict,” the president added.

News.Az

