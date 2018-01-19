President of Azerbaijan offers condolences to his Uzbek counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyev.

According to AzerTag, in his letter the president says he was deeply shocked by the tragic death of Uzbek citizens as a result of ignition in a passenger car in Aktobe, Kazakhstan.

The head of state expressed the deep confolences to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyev, families and beloved ones of the deceased and the whole Uzbek people on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people.

News.Az

