Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan: Only the first stage of the war is over

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Azerbaijan: Only the first stage of the war is over

The war is not yet complete, only its first stage was completed.

The statement came from President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev speaking at the military parade on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Azadlig Square in Baku.

The head of state noted that according to international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, as there are numerous decisions and UN resolutions.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      