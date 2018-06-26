President of Azerbaijan: Only the first stage of the war is over

The war is not yet complete, only its first stage was completed.

The statement came from President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev speaking at the military parade on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Azadlig Square in Baku.

The head of state noted that according to international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, as there are numerous decisions and UN resolutions.

