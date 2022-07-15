President of Azerbaijan: Our foreign policy has been very active this year and the international authority of our country has further increased

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our foreign policy has been very active this year. I believe that important steps have been taken in the direction of foreign policy, and the international authority of our country has further increased,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at a meeting dedicated to the results of the first six months of this year, News.az reports.

Speaking about the results, the head of state emphasized Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. President Ilham Aliyev said: “As you know, our chairmanship has been extended by one year until 2023 by a unanimous decision. This shows that our country has gained a great reputation among 120 countries and their confidence in us has increased over the years. As a responsible country and active chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, we have made a great contribution to the institutional development of this organization. One of the important steps was the meeting of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku this year and the establishment of the Parliamentary Network. This important event held in Baku once again showed that this Movement has great potential, that it is a very important platform for deepening solidarity, as well as expanding cooperation and mutual international support. This was our initiative, and this initiative is already being manifested in real life.”

News.Az