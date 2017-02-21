President of Azerbaijan presides over Security Council's meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Azerbaijani Security Council was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"By my decree Mehriban Aliyeva has been appointed the first vice president of Azerbaijan.

"Mehriban Aliyeva has been playing an important and active role in sociopolitical life of our country, our cultural life for already long years."

The statement came from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev speaking at the Security Council session on February 21.

President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to Security Council members and said:

"Mehriban Aliyeva is a deputy chairman of the Yeni Azerbaijan party. The Yeni Azerbaijan party is a leading political force of our country, the biggest party in the South Caucasus. Today the number of Yeni Azerbaijan party members is close to 700,000.

"Mehriban Aliyeva has been the member of Milli Majlis since 2005. She has done much as a deputy."

President Ilham Aliyev introduced Mehriban Aliyeva at the meeting.

Mehriban Aliyeva has been appointed First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev's order.

