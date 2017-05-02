President of Azerbaijan receives Chairman of Djibouti National Assembly
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation headed by the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed on May 2.
Report informs that the due information has been provided by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.
