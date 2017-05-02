Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan receives Chairman of Djibouti National Assembly

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation headed by the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed on May 2.

Report informs that the due information has been provided by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

