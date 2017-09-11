President of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by secretary of Vietnam Communist Party
A delegation from Vietnam is on a visit to Baku.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), Politburo member and Head of the CPVCC's Mass Mobilization Commission Truong Thi Mai.
