President of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by secretary of Vietnam Communist Party

President of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by secretary of Vietnam Communist Party

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation from Vietnam is on a visit to Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), Politburo member and Head of the CPVCC's Mass Mobilization Commission Truong Thi Mai.

News.Az

News.Az