President of Azerbaijan receives Finnish Minister - UPDATED

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Anne-Marie Virolainen.

The Head of State said that the visit of the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, Anne-Marie Virolainen, to Azerbaijan creates a good opportunity for economic cooperation between the countries, including the issues related to the growth of trade turnover, and stressed that there is a wide potential for this.

Noting the importance of cooperation in the field of transport corridors, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is currently actively investing in creating a transport link between neighboring countries and partner countries and the country is becoming an important transport corridor East-West and North-South. The successful implementation of the North-South corridor began. Azerbaijan invests a large amount of investments in this sphere.

The head of state also noted the importance of increasing activity in the business sphere in terms of expanding economic cooperation.

Touching upon the work of several Finnish companies in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that the number of these companies can be increased and added that the economic development of Azerbaijan, long-term plans, a strong economic structure provide Finnish companies, like other foreign enterprises, with good opportunities for active work in different spheres of the country's economy.

The Finnish minister conveyed the greetings of President Sauli Niiniste to the head of state.

The guest noted that the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Finland, held in Davos, was recalled with satisfaction.

Noting that the visit program in Azerbaijan is very meaningful, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland expressed the hope that fruitful meetings will be held during the visit.

Anne-Marie Virolainen stressed that the beauty of Baku made a very impressive impression on the members of the delegation, adding that the historical architectural monuments in the capital make up an excellent unity with modern buildings.

Anne-Marie Virolainen said that countries have a common history, and there are good opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Finland.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the participation of Finnish companies in energy, transit, infrastructure projects, in vocational education, expansion of trade ties between businessmen, investment, prospects for cooperation in the field of ecology and other spheres.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude for the greetings of the President of Finland Sauli Niiniste, and asked to convey his greetings to the President of Finland.

News.Az

