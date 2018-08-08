Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan receives incoming ambassadors of several countries

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the incoming ambassadors of three countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the country, Ebrahim Yusuf Al-Abdullah.

According to Oxu.Az, on August 8, Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the country Mohammad Sharif Anis.

Also, the head of state received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Hyun Joong.

