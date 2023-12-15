President of Azerbaijan: Restoration of sovereignty on territory of our country further boosted respect for us

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our independent policy, our principled position, our compliance with and commitment to international law and, at the same time, the restoration of sovereignty on the territory of our country have further boosted respect for us,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting regarding the hosting of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in Azerbaijan next year, News.Az reports.

On the importance of Azerbaijan’s hosting the COP29 next year, the President noted, “the importance of this event, among other things, also consists in the fact that this decision was made two and a half months after the anti-terror operation. Thus, the entire world community has once again expressed support for Azerbaijan. I should also note that the decision to hold the COP29 conference in Baku has been made with the consent of every member of the international community. The unanimous position has been demonstrated here again.”

News.Az