President of Azerbaijan: Rights of Armenian population of Garabagh will be protected

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Now we officially declare that the rights and security of the Armenian population of Garabagh will be protected,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" in Zangilan.

“We already presented to the Armenian community of Garabagh our vision for reintegration, which covers their rights—religious, educational, cultural, municipal, all the rights, which are reflected in international conventions, which Azerbaijan signed in line with our Constitution and in line with our international commitments,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az