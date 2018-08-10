President of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign documents, make statements for press

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Emomali Rahmon is visiting Baku.

Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Tajikistan documents was held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Following the ceremony of signing documents, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made press statements.

Report informs that the due statement was provided by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

