President of Azerbaijan thanks Shavkat Mirziyoyev for participation in reconstruction of Karabakh

“I remember my visits to Uzbekistan with great warmth. I am pleased to remember the hospitality shown to us,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said today at his meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.az reports.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for participation in the reconstruction of Karabakh, adding this is the first project funded by a foreign government.

“It is a school gifted by you to the formerly displaced people. We are very grateful for that. The people of Azerbaijan highly appreciate this. The construction work is powering ahead. Inshallah, we will celebrate it together this year,” President of Azerbaijan said.

News.Az