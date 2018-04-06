President of Azerbaijan: "There is nothing tastier than Azerbaijani cuisine"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There is nothing tastier than Azerbaijani cuisine."

APA reports that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said this in an interview with the first deputy general director of TASS Mikhail Gusman.

According to the head of state, the cuisine of each people is an indicator of its culture, traditions and opportunities: "Of course, Azerbaijani cuisine is very diverse, very tasty, but very dangerous in terms of uncontrolled weight gain. Therefore, in everyday life I try not to abuse.

"Every representative of each people loves their kitchen, and I am not an exception. But in everyday life I try to stay a little further.

"As for my favorite dishes from the Azerbaijani cuisine - I must say that I like almost them all. But most of all I love those prepared by my wife Mehriban. She is a good specialist in this matter. And of course, it gives a lot of joy to me and all the family members when she make us happy with her culinary creations. "

The head of state also answered Mikhail Gusman's question about his hobby: "I do not have any hobby. But I think that a hobby is to do something that gives you joy, gives pleasure. The greatest pleasure comes from seeing the results of my work. Believe me, these are not just words for the camera, it's actually so. When I see that what was planned has been done, when I see that there is progress in this or that sphere of development of Azerbaijan, it gives huge moral satisfaction - better than any hobby. Therefore, I think, I compensate for the absence of some special hobby by this. And also, of course, I spend my free time among the family members, and I probably draw energy for life from there. I am the one who happily goes to work and returns home with joy."

News.Az

News.Az