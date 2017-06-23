President of Azerbaijan travels to country's Shirvan region

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shirvan on June 23.

According to Oxu.Az, the head of state visited the monument of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Shirvan and laid a wreath to it.

Shirvan city executive power chief Mardan Jamalov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work carried for the beautification of the area around the monument.

News.Az

