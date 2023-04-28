President of Azerbaijan: Turkish athletes restored justice when disrespect was shown for our national flag

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Your victory has a special importance. You are still very young and there will be many more victories in your life, but this victory is quite special. Because you restored justice when disrespect was shown for Azerbaijan, for our national flag,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting with Turkish athletes Cansu Bektas, Gamze Altun and Nuray Gungor, who dedicated their victories to Azerbaijan at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan, News.Az reports.

“The fact that the Turkish flag was raised there was a restoration of justice. The playing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Türkiye made all the people sitting there stand up. They burned our flag, but the Turkish flag, which is as dear to us as our own, was raised there. And this was done by you – beautiful young people and representatives of the brotherly country,” the head of state noted.

News.Az