President of Azerbaijan visits Nakhchivan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today left for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to APA, at the Nakhchivan International Airport the head of state was greeted by chairman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Supreme Majlis Vasif Talibov.

At the airport a guard of honor was lined up to welcome President Ilham Aliyev. The head of state met the government members of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

News.Az

