President of Azerbaijan visits Shahdagh winter and summer tourism complex

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the next stage of development plans of Shahdagh winter and summer tourism complex in Gusar.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Shahdagh winter and summer tourism complex. The head of state skied down the slope.

President Ilham Aliyev then familiarized himself with the current state of the complex and the projects to be implemented as part of the next stage here.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov informed the head of state of the works to be done at Shahdagh winter and summer tourism complex. An elevator platform No 5 at the height of 2,350 metres above sea level and a new 4.2 km long landing strip will be built here. The complex will also feature the entertainment infrastructure.

An artificial lake will also be created here.

