President of Azerbaijan: We are building new cities and villages from scratch in liberated territories

“Currently, we are implementing large-scale restoration and reconstruction works across the liberated territories. We are building new cities and villages from scratch,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), News.Az reports.

“As an initial step, we are planning to restore 100 residential settlements, including nine cities and eight settlements. Former internally displaced persons are returning to their ancestral lands under the Great Return Program. 140 thousand IDPs will return to their homes by the end of 2026,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az