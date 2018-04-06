President of Azerbaijan: "We are moving in the right direction in the status of the Caspian Sea"

"It is important in determining the final status of the Caspian Sea that we are moving in the right direction."

APA reports that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the due statement in an interview with the first deputy general director of TASS Mikhail Gusman.

As the head of state noted, in all issues that require evaluation and analysis, it is necessary to look at the trend: "Now we are moving towards finding mutual understanding on this issue, and I must say that most of the work that was needed to be carried out has already been implemented.

I think that the good will, which will continue to be manifested by all the Caspian countries, will allow us to regulate this issue and settle the status of the Caspian Sea. Along with this, I should note that the issue of the unsettled status of the Caspian Sea in no way affects either the multilateral format of cooperation between the Caspian states, nor the bilateral one. In any case, for Azerbaijan. We have very close, friendly relations with all the Caspian countries. The relationship is filled with real content, and the level of trust is very high. "

"The approach shared by all the Caspian countries is that we should not put the status of the Caspian Sea in the first place in relations with our neighbors, but should concentrate on those issues that can and should be solved today. And thus we will prepare the ground for the settlement of this issue. I believe that, like all other issues related to international matters, the principles of international law, international practice existing in the settlement of such issues should prevail here.

"What has already been done deserves approval. There are notes on progress in some areas of this issue. I think that in the near future we will see good results," Aliyev said.

