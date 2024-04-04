President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 4, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the prospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, particularly highlighting such areas of cooperation as renewable energy, transportation connections, energy security and others.

During the conversation, they underscored the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the field of energy, signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union in 2022.

They noted that COP29 to be held in Baku under Azerbaijan's presidency provides favorable opportunities for cooperation in climate action and the green transition.

The President of the European Commission emphasized the readiness of the European Union to support Azerbaijan in the humanitarian demining efforts.

The issue related to the trilateral meeting to be held in Brussels on April 5 was raised during the phone conversation. President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan's stance on this meeting, similar to the discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and emphasized the necessity of regional inclusivity.

News.Az