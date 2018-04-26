President of ExxonMobil congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of ExxonMobil Production Company Neil W. Duffin has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

“On behalf of ExxonMobil, I am pleased to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has continued to develop its energy resources in a world-class manner, forging close professional and commercial partnerships with companies from across the globe. You have welcomed international cooperation and made the nation an attractive destination for investment. At ExxonMobil, we are proud that we have been able to join with your nation in its development, and we look forward to continuing our work to support a bright future for the Republic.

Taking this opportunity, let me also extend my warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, and wish you and your nation new milestones of peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

