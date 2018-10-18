Yandex metrika counter

President of Italian Senate pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

The Italian delegation also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku

A delegation led by President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, AZERTAC reports. 

They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity. Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment work in the capital of Azerbaijan.

