President of Italian Senate to visit Azerbaijan
- 04 Oct 2018 13:28
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 134150
- Politics
The visit will last three days
President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti will pay a three-day official visit to Azerbaijan on October 17, Oxu.az cited Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari as saying on October 4.
During the visit, the president of the Italian Senate will hold several important meetings in Azerbaijan, the ambassador noted.
News.Az