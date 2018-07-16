President of Italy to arrive in Azerbaijan on a state visit

From 18 to 19 July, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella will be on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. In Zagulba, official residence of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mattarella will meet President Ilham Aliyev. Press releases are scheduled at the end of the meeting.

At the Sumgayit Industrial Chemical Park, the two Heads of State will visit the polypropylene production plant built by Maire Tecnimont.

The visit will continue in the afternoon at the ADA University (Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy) where the President Mattarella will hold a course.

In the evening, at the Presidential Palace in Ganjlik, the State Lunch offered by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in honor of President Mattarella will take place.

On Thursday, July 19th, President Mattarella will lay a wreath at the Alley of Martyrs.

Together with President Ilham Aliyev he will attend the final session of the Italian-Azerbaijan Economic Forum at the Heydar Aliyev Center and will inaugurate the exhibition dedicated to Ismail and Sophi.

At breakfast, the Head of State will meet the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Before returning to Rome, the President Mattarella will greet the staff of the Embassy of Italy and the ICE and will meet a representative of the Italian community.

News.Az