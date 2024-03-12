President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has arrived in the Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az