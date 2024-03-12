President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli
- 12 Mar 2024 07:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194214
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-of-kazakhstan-kassym-jomart-tokayev-arrives-in-azerbaijans-fuzuli Copied
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has arrived in the Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.