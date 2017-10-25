President of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to visit Azerbaijan in late October.

Nazarbayev is reported to take part in the opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which will be held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on October 30.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a transport corridor that will connect the railway networks of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

As previously reported, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili will also participate in the opening.

