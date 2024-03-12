President of Kazakhstan views master plan of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has got familiarized with the master plan of the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov informed the heads of state of the progress made on the master plan.

Under the master plan, the city administrative area is projected to cover 1943 hectares, with the population expected to reach 50,000 people by 2040.

The city will feature essential infrastructure, including a hospital, sports complex, Memorial Park and Victory Museum, as well as an eco-park. The pre-school and secondary educational institutions, vocational school, as well as cultural facilities will be created in the city.

The master plan envisages redevelopment of Fuzuli based on sustainable development and smart solutions and application of modern urban planning approaches to ensure healthy lifestyle of the residents.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the destruction and acts of vandalism, which had been committed by Armenian occupiers in the territory of the Fuzuli district during 30 years.

News.Az