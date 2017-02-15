President of Montenegro to attend 5th Baku Global Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović and his spouse Svetlana Vujanović will make a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 5th Global Forum to be held in Baku on March 16-17, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora told APA.

The forum, dedicated to the theme “Future of foreign relations: Power and interests,” will be attended by the presidents of Macedonia, Latvia, and Albania—Gjorge Ivanov, Raimonds Vējonis, and Bujar Nishani—as well as current and former leaders of other countries, and politicians.

Participants will discuss the future of transatlantic relations, the fight against terrorism, the role of China in international relations, etc.

It should be noted that Montenegrin President Filip Vujanović had taken part in the 4th Global Baku Forum, too.

News.Az

