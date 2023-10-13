President of Northern Cyprus pays tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath and flowers at the Great Leader`s tomb, News.Az reports.

They also put flowers at the grave of the National Leader`s wife, prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The delegation also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in the city.

They then visited the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918, and laid a wreath and flowers at the monument.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar signed the guest book of the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument.

