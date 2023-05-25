President of Philippines congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos congratualted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of the Philippines, I wish to convey my warmest felicitations to you on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day,” President Romualdez Marcos said in his congratulatory message.

He noted that the Philippines and Azerbaijan have enjoyed cordial ties in the last three decades. “I am optimistic that our nations will continue to enjoy friendly relations in the years ahead,” the president said.

“The Philippines stands ready to work with Azerbaijan in addressing global challenges of common concern, such as climate change, energy security, and post-pandemic recovery.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.

