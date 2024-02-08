President of Russia Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The election results fully confirm your high political authority and the nationwide support for the course you are leading towards accelerated socio-economic development of Azerbaijan and strengthening its positions on the global stage.

We place significant importance on our allied relations with Baku. I am confident that we will continue our active joint work to bolster fruitful bilateral cooperation across all domains and expand partnership to address pressing issues on the international agenda. This undoubtedly serves the interests of our friendly peoples and contributes to the consolidation of stability and security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

I sincerely wish you, esteemed Ilham Heydarovich, success in your responsible role as the head of state, as well as good health and well-being."

News.Az