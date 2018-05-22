President of Serbia: We are next to Azerbaijan in the issue of Karabakh

Serbia will always support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

According to Oxu.Az, the statement came from President of Serbia Alexander Vučić at a meeting in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Having expressed satisfaction with his stay in our country, the President noted that Azerbaijan is a friendly country for Serbia.

Speaker of the Milli Mejlis Ogtay Asadov assured that the visit of the Serbian President to Azerbaijan will contribute to strengthening ties between the two countries.

News.Az

