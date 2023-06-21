President of Slovenia: We have a lot to offer each other with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Slovenia spoke about the close relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia at PACE, News.az reports.

President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar delivered a speech during the summer session of the PACE and answered the questions of parliamentarians. She said that Azerbaijan and Slovenia always have good relations, which can be further developed: "Sometimes my country limits itself only to Europe, but the world is big and we need to further develop our friendships and relations. I think that Azerbaijan and Slovenia have a lot to offer each other in this regard," said the President.

News.Az