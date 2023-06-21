Yandex metrika counter

President of Slovenia: We have a lot to offer each other with Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Slovenia: We have a lot to offer each other with Azerbaijan

President of Slovenia spoke about the close relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia at PACE, News.az reports. 

President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar delivered a speech during the summer session of the PACE and answered the questions of parliamentarians. She said that Azerbaijan and Slovenia always have good relations, which can be further developed: "Sometimes my country limits itself only to Europe, but the world is big and we need to further develop our friendships and relations. I think that Azerbaijan and Slovenia have a lot to offer each other in this regard," said the President.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      